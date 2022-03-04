Lawmakers Push to Ban Russian Oil Imports, Amid White House Resistance

WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats in Congress are pushing President Biden to ban Russian power imports as they seek for new methods to punish Moscow for its bloody invasion of Ukraine, even because the White House resists the thought, which it argues would drive up the value of gasoline and different power prices for Americans.

The effort displays a livid, bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and his unprovoked offensive in Ukraine, an assault that has left hundreds lifeless and despatched 1 million Ukrainians fleeing from their nation in only a week.

The rising momentum behind the hassle, which specialists have mentioned can be largely symbolic, additionally underscored how few instruments each Congress and the White House have at their disposal as they grasp for brand spanking new methods to weaken Mr. Putin.

Russian power represents a small fraction of American imports, and Moscow is already having hassle exporting its oil even within the absence of sanctions, as merchants, insurance coverage firms and refiners slash purchases of Russian crude for causes starting from reputational danger to the security of tankers in a battle zone.