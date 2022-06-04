Lawmen searching for man who escaped police custody | Loop Barbados

Police are looking for the general public’s help in finding a person who escaped police custody on the District A Police Station.

He is Kristoff Redonnie Kemar Puckerin, who final recognized tackle is Skeete’s Road, Jackman, St Michael. Puckerin can be the topic of a police bulletin issued on June 1, 2022.

Kristoff Redonnie Kemar Puckerin

Puckerin is roughly 5 toes 9 inches tall, darkish complexion and of slim construct.

He has a facial tattoo within the type of teardrops underneath his proper eye. Additionally, he has two tattoos within the type of a cross and the letters RIP on his left shoulder; a tattoo of the work BUCK on his left inside arm and a tattoo of the phrase BUCKEY on his proper inside arm.

Any one who might know the whereabouts of Kriskoff Redonnie Kemar Puckerin, is requested to contact the Criminal Investigations Department on the District A Police Station, Station Hill, St Michael at 430-7223, Police Emergy at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the closest police station.

Members of the general public are additionally reminded that it’s a critical offence to harbour or help needed individuals. Any particular person caught committing this offence might be prosecuted.