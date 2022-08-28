Lawrence edges Wallace in European Masters

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence has defeated England’s Matt Wallace in a play-off to win the European Masters and declare his second European Tour title of the season.

Lawrence took a three-shot lead into the ultimate spherical on Sunday and was nonetheless two clear with 5 holes remaining after recovering from a double bogey on the fifth with birdies on the sixth, ninth and twelfth.

Wallace closed the hole together with his fourth birdie of the day on the 14th and located himself in a tie for the lead when Lawrence was unable to avoid wasting par from a greenside bunker on the sixteenth.

Both males then parred the final two holes to complete tied on 18 below par, however Wallace three-putted the primary further gap – the 18th – from the again of the inexperienced handy Lawrence the title.

“It’s a privilege to be able to take this victory,” Lawrence, who received the Joburg Open in November after the occasion was decreased to 36 holes, instructed Sky Sports.

“There’s so much history going around this event, all the past champions, so can’t wait to get my hands on that trophy.

“I used to be proud of my endurance this week and simply so happy to have the ability to win.”

The victory will take Lawrence from 131st in the world rankings to inside the top 100 and he added: “It’s a dream come true.

“Growing up you always want to be in the top 100 in the world and to achieve it is quite emotional. It’s awesome.”

On a sun-drenched, nonetheless day within the scenic Swiss Alps, all of the top-20 finishers shot under-par rounds within the 60s, together with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, whose 66 left him tied for ninth at 13 below.

England’s Richard Mansell completed two photographs outdoors the play-off following a closing spherical of 67, with Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, France’s Antoine Rozner and Spain’s Jorge Campillo sharing fourth place on 15 below.

Leading Australian, tied for 51st, was veteran Scott Hend, who shot a final-round 71 to complete at six below, one stroke forward of his compatriot Dimitrios Papadatos, who recorded a concluding 70.