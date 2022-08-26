Lawsuit alleges Whole Foods has antibiotics in its beef labeled antibiotic-free

toggle caption Jeff Chiu/AP

Several shoppers are suing Whole Foods, claiming traces of antibiotics have been discovered of their beef merchandise labeled antibiotic-free, based on a lawsuit filed in California this week.

Whole Foods makes use of the slogan, “Our Meat: No Antibiotics, Ever” in its advertising supplies, comparable to on packaging, indicators within the retailer and on its mum or dad web site, Amazon.

But one of many plaintiffs, Farm Forward, a nonprofit group devoted to ending manufacturing unit farming, stated it did its personal testing in 2021 and 2022 and located traces of monensin sodium, a progress antibiotic, in a single pattern of a Whole Foods beef product, and fenbendazole, an antiparasitic, in 5 Whole Foods beef merchandise.

The group stated it shared its findings with the CEO of Whole Foods, however acquired no response. The group additionally alleges it emailed a Whole Foods govt in 2017 suggesting a testing technique to confirm the grocery store’s antibiotic-free claims, however have been instructed “the repercussions for having a positive result were beyond ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Whole Foods stated the corporate doesn’t touch upon pending litigation.

The lawsuit additionally claims Whole Foods financially exploited its clients by charging considerably extra for its meat merchandise in comparison with rivals, beneath the guise that their merchandise are more healthy.

“Consumer Plaintiffs would not have purchased Beef Products, or would not have paid the prices they did, had they had known the truth that cattle used in the Products were raised with antibiotics,” the grievance says.

Some of Whole Foods’ cattle are sourced from the Global Animal Partnership (GAP) Animal Welfare Certified program. A study published on Science.org in April discovered that in an unbiased lab take a look at, 26% of those cattle examined constructive for antibiotics.

A Whole Foods spokesperson told Consumer Reports on the time: “We have extensively reviewed the information made available to us and have no reason to believe that the cattle tested in this study ended up in products in our stores. We take compliance very seriously and never hesitate to act if a supplier has failed to meet our rigorous quality standards.”