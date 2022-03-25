Lawyer: KBJ Can’t Defend the Constitution if She Thinks It’s Racist

Keisha Toni Russell, a constitutional lawyer at First Liberty Institute, testified Thursday in opposition of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court, arguing that her assist of vital race idea means she wouldn’t be capable to uphold the Constitution if she believes it’s racist.

“Every lawyer and judge promises to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution, but she cannot uphold this oath if she believes that the Constitution and the principles of America’s foundation are racist and inherently flawed. Neither can a judge remain impartial and administer justice independently if she holds a philosophy that correcting racism requires affording privileged classes less justice than oppressed classes,” Russell said in her opening assertion.

She continued, “Ultimately, a judge should consider America’s history as a lesson and a blueprint for why and how we must constantly seek to uphold and protect America’s founding promises. For these reasons First Liberty has concerns about Judge Jackson’s jurisprudence and First Liberty cannot support her nomination.”

Jackson is a member of the Board of Trustees for Georgetown Day School, which has embraced vital race idea (CRT), as reported by Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris and Breccan Thies.

Russell stated her personal expertise defied vital race idea, which holds that in America’s society, white persons are oppressors and racism is just not the results of particular person beliefs however embedded in America’s authorized system and establishments.

“I am a first generation American and the daughter of Jamaican-born parents. Despite coming to this country and having to build a life for themselves from the ground up, my parents still raised successful children,” she stated.

Russell, a former elementary faculty trainer, stated CRT calls for a “radical reordering” of society and restructuring of the programs that supposedly perpetuate racial inequality, and are “incompatible with a judge’s oath to uphold the Constitution.”

“CRT proponents claim that America was founded—and the Constitution was drafted—to promote racism and slavery,” she argued. “Ultimately, we cannot expect a critical race theorist to defend and protect the Constitution, because CRT asserts that the Constitution is not worth defending.”

“Such a view completely contradicts the oath every judge takes. This is an especially problematic view for a justice who will sit on America’s highest court, which often has the last word on the liberty the Constitution guarantees. If we adopt the anti-American views of CRT, we will see the eradication of the principles that made America the freest and most successful republic in history,” she stated.

She additionally famous that CRT believes America should handle racism by encouraging racism, which might intervene with a decide’s impartiality.

“CRT encourages racist actions and attitudes against the perceived ‘oppressor’ group, namely whites. Ibram X. Kendi, one of CRT’s advocates, brazenly declared: ‘The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.’ In essence, CRT proposes that the oppressed group must be granted advantages in society to the detriment of the oppressor group in order to address past injustices,” she stated, including:

If a decide believes that the one strategy to right racism is to supply benefits to blacks and downsides to whites, this could create dire injustices in that decide’s practices. A decide who’s a vital race theorist might resolve to supply a decrease sentence for a black defendant or the next sentence to a white defendant to right perceived disparities within the prison justice system. Such a philosophy will influence a decide’s elementary view of authorized justice and undermine her skill to stick to the rule of legislation. Such racist favoritism is odious to America’s foundational rules and the furtherance of a free society. Focusing on race solely exacerbates the issue of racism. A decide who embraces CRTs views might have interaction in favoritism and partiality, opposite to the judicial canons.

Lastly, she argued {that a} decide should uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary and he or she can not achieve this if she considers “systemic racism” in her decision-making — since underneath CRT, the judiciary can be racist.

“CRT does not consider how cultural upbringing, mindsets, or family and community involvement can change the trajectory of people’s lives and ultimately address the racial disparities that exist in our society. CRT does not acknowledge that regardless of the struggles that people face in life, we are all individually responsible for the lives we live and the success we attain. Instead, CRT makes race the predominant relevant factor,” she stated.

“A judge must maintain independence and the integrity of the law. To do so, she must acknowledge that people are responsible for their actions, despite the racism or setbacks they may have experienced, and that people deserve justice even if CRT defines them as ‘privileged,’” she stated.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.