Lawyer says Klawer man admitted to murdering teenager | News24

A Klawer man has admitted he killed a 13-year-old boy for pinching fruit.

His lawyer says he won’t ask for bail.

He additionally plans to pay reparations to the teenager‘s grieving household.

“He admits the murder,” stated Sannie Human, who will symbolize him in court docket in Klawer on Monday. “He knows what he did was wrong,” Human informed News24.

She stated it could take a while for the case to get to the stage the place he might plead, however after denying it, he later admitted to the homicide.

The teenager went lacking after he was chased for taking fruit from a backyard in Second Avenue within the small Western Cape city on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Thursday after the police discovered human stays at his home.

Netwerk24 reported that in response to his assertion, the person set out black garbage baggage, positioned Jerobejin’s physique on it, and set about slicing him up. The baggage had been burned afterwards, and the teenager’s stays had been flushed down a drain.

Netwerk24 stated Jerobejin additionally glided by the title Terence amongst family and friends.

Human stated her shopper wouldn’t apply for bail when he seems in court docket, and supposed providing monetary reparation to the teenager’s household within the meantime. According to the boy’s good friend, the 2 got some grapes then noticed ripe mangos rising on a tree within the man’s yard as they walked previous. They picked them, and he got here out.

He chased them in a bakkie. The boy hid in a garbage bin, and Jerobejin was by no means seen once more.

“This is the worst and most gruesome deed I have witnessed in my life,” stated Billy Claasen, a farm employees rights lobbyist, when the stays had been discovered.

The police are nonetheless scouring the crime scene and by Sunday afternoon had been unable to supply an replace on a optimistic identification of the stays.

