Lawyer, who was called more than 300 times in 5 days by alleged harasser, wins high court appeal | News24

An legal professional, who wished a safety order, received an attraction within the Gauteng High Court.

Last 12 months, the courtroom dismissed the lawyer’s utility after it requested why he didn’t simply block the person’s quantity.

The excessive courtroom has now remitted the matter again to the Justice of the Peace’s courtroom to be handled afresh.

In July final 12 months, a Gauteng legal professional approached the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in an effort to have a person, who had known as him greater than 300 occasions in 5 days, to cease “harassing” him.

But the lawyer, Rudi Pottas, was requested by a Justice of the Peace to elucidate why he couldn’t merely block his alleged harasser’s quantity.

In his courtroom papers, the legal professional had said that, on one or two events, he would reply Shaun Plath’s name, however he would “not speak or engage in any type of conversation and simply remain silent”.

He stated the continual calls had been a transparent indication of harassment. He stated the alleged harassment had continued for a lot of months, and when he had requested the respondent to cease harassing him, he acquired 68 calls.

He listed the abstract of the calls in July 2021:

20 July 2021 – 28 calls 22 July 2021 – 68 calls 23 July 2021– 17 calls 26 July 2021 – 167 calls 27 July 2021 – 68 calls

Pottas stated:

I’m unable to conduct consultations as my telephone retains ringing from the respondent’s incessant calls. My battery life on my telephone is drained prematurely from the respondent’s steady calls. I’m unable to ship messages to shoppers because the calls interrupt the method and trigger frustration and delays. The respondent has illustrated his harassing conduct by constantly making an attempt to contact me telephonically.

He requested the courtroom to order Plath to chorus from contacting him by way of phone or WhatsApp. He additionally requested the courtroom to grant him a safety order in opposition to the person.

But an extra Justice of the Peace on the Randburg Magistrate’s Court wrote a question on the file containing the applying: “I don’t understand why the applicant [the lawyer] cannot resolve the matter by simply blocking the respondent’s number. Please explain.”

The lawyer’s case was dismissed after he “refused to comply with the query”.

However, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg discovered there was no rule, regulation or part in any act which grants a presiding officer the authority to lift a question in respect of an ex parte utility by way of the Domestic Violence Act or The Protection from Harassment Act (‘the Act’).

“The Act is clear in that section 3 stipulates what guidelines a court ought to follow, that being, inter alia, is there prima facie evidence that the respondent has engaged in harassment. If the answer is affirmative, then the court should grant an interim order as prayed for. (The Founding Affidavit clearly sets out the harassing conduct of the respondent – 167 phone calls in a single day as [an] example),” stated the appearing decide of the excessive courtroom, L J du Bruyn.

“A court cannot, with respect, suggest in what manner an applicant should resolve the impasse. The court should simply ascertain whether the respondent has engaged in harassing conduct or not.”

READ | Harassment in the workplace: These are the things that can now get you into trouble

Du Bruyn stated that, if this had been the place, it might imply every matter could be resolved on the idea that the sufferer can merely mitigate or forestall the wrongful conduct of a perpetrator.

“The Act does not provide that a court may dismiss an ex parte application for a protection order against harassment without it first having been considered on a return date.”

The excessive courtroom dominated in favour of the lawyer, setting apart the Justice of the Peace’s ruling.

Du Bruyn remitted the matter to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to be thought of afresh earlier than one other Justice of the Peace.

