Lawyers call sheriff’s remark about shooting home intruders as ‘wildly irresponsible’

A Florida sheriff who inspired owners to shoot intruders in an effort to “save the taxpayers money” is being lambasted by Florida protection attorneys, who’re accusing him of providing “wildly irresponsible” recommendation that would trigger useless lack of life and worsen racial tensions.

At a press convention final week, Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson was discussing the arrest of Brandon Harris, a person well-known to the sheriff’s workplace. Wanted on a number of warrants, Harris was leaping fences and breaking into homes earlier than in the end leaping headfirst out a window the place he was apprehended.

At one level, Johnson famous that in one of many 4 homes Harris broke into, a house owner shot at him — and missed. The sheriff had a message for that particular person, who had not come ahead.

“I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson mentioned. “If somebody’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually.”

“So whoever that was, you’re not in trouble,” Johnson added. “Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. And if you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully you’ll save the taxpayers money.”

“Wildly irresponsible”

“I’m a cop, not a politician,” Johnson informed Fox & Friends Tuesday. “If somebody breaks into your house in Santa Rosa County, and you shoot and kill him, the chances of them reoffending after that are zero. And we like those odds.”

Johnson’s recommendation is legally correct, a number of felony protection attorneys informed NPR. Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” regulation lets folks use lethal power to stop a forcible felony — together with residence invasion. And the intruder would not must have a weapon. “There is no requirement that they be armed before someone can exercise their right to defend their property,” mentioned Fort Lauderdale lawyer Jason Blank, who chairs the Florida Bar’s Criminal Law Section.

But the attorneys had been aghast at how brazen Johnson was in seeming to please in probably useless loss of life. “I cannot agree with the Sheriff that it is ever preferred to shoot someone,” Blank mentioned by e-mail.

“It’s wildly irresponsible, because it essentially encourages people to use deadly force without giving it more consideration,” mentioned Jude Faccidomo, president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (FACDL). “There’s often times that somebody is not an imminent threat to you.”

Faccidomo says it was “reckless” for Johnson to make such a proclamation — and to quote the profit to the taxpayers in “shooting first and asking questions later.”

And it isn’t the cheap Florida owners that Faccidomo worries will Johnson’s recommendation. It’s the “mythical ‘Florida Man’ — who is not known for his common sense,” Faccidomo mentioned. “Sheriff Johnson just turned Santa Rosa into the Wild West. Maybe one less Sheriff’s salary is a better way to save the taxpayers money.”

“Could be murder”

“Look, I’m the first guy to use ‘Stand Your Ground’ as a defense,” mentioned Andrew Metcalf, a felony protection lawyer in Indian River County, Florida, and a previous president of the FACDL. “I defend people for it. But I don’t encourage, you know, death. And what he’s actually encouraging could be murder.”

It’s straightforward to ascertain a scenario the place Johnson’s recommendation may result in disastrous outcomes, Metcalf mentioned. For Johnson to place that notion in folks’s heads may result in a guardian capturing their daughter as she sneaks residence late at night time. Or think about a youngster who asks his pal to return on over and sneak into the home.

“Kids make mistakes,” Metcalf mentioned. “They go to the wrong house. And then someone’s listening to good old Sheriff of Santa Rosa County and then their kid gets their head blown off.”

“Deputized and weaponized”

Florida’s self-defense legal guidelines present that in the event you’re in your house, you should utilize lethal power in the event you moderately concern on your life. But quite a few research have proven that implicit bias could cause unfounded racial animosity.

In different phrases, what if the hypothetical teenager’s pal who tries to enter the home is Black?

There may “absolutely” be racial repercussions to what Johnson is proposing, Faccidomo mentioned. “When you have somebody in a uniform telling you that they prefer for you to shoot, that comment lands in the ears of people who may have sort of implicit bias and may be acting in a fashion that is related to that rather than common sense.

“Their subjective concern for no matter they’ve internalized has now been deputized and weaponized by the sheriff saying, ‘Go forward and shoot. We encourage it.'”