Lawyers for Higgins’ accused rapist want case halted, media blackout

Lawyers for Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist, Bruce Lehrmann, are calling on the media to take away printed tales concerning the former parliamentary staffer’s allegations within the lead-up to a bid to cease the trial going forward.

Mr Lehrmann’s barrister, David Campbell, SC, advised the ACT Supreme Court his consumer’s attorneys can be writing to varied media retailers searching for their co-operation to take down varied articles referring to the allegations and can be asking for courtroom orders in the event that they didn’t consent.

Former parliamentary staffer Brittany Higgins went public along with her allegation in February 2021. Credit:James Brickwood

“We propose to write to the media today, or at worst tomorrow and give them seven days,” Mr Campbell mentioned. “It is likely we wouldn’t have universal assent from the media for a take-down.”

The proposed media blackout comes forward of an utility to indefinitely delay the trial. They are two of 4 purposes Mr Lehrmann’s defence group is pushing to scale back the chance of prejudicing the case, in mild of the publicity the allegations have obtained.