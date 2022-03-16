Lawyers for Higgins’ accused rapist want case halted, media blackout

Lawyers for Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist, Bruce Lehrmann, are calling on the media to take away printed tales concerning the former parliamentary staffer’s allegations within the lead-up to a bid to cease the trial going forward.

Mr Lehrmann’s barrister, David Campbell, SC, instructed the ACT Supreme Court his shopper’s attorneys could be writing to numerous media retailers searching for their cooperation to take down varied articles referring to the allegations and could be asking for court docket orders in the event that they didn’t consent.

Former parliamentary staffer Brittany Higgins went public along with her allegation in February 2021. Credit:James Brickwood

“We propose to write to the media today, or at worst tomorrow and give them seven days,” Mr Campbell stated. “It is likely we wouldn’t have universal assent from the media for a take-down.”

The proposed media blackout comes forward of an software to indefinitely delay the trial. They are two of 4 purposes Mr Lehrmann’s defence staff is pushing to scale back the danger of prejudicing the case, in gentle of the publicity the allegations have acquired.