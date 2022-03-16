Lawyers for Higgins’ accused rapist want case halted, media blackout
Lawyers for Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist, Bruce Lehrmann, are calling on the media to take away printed tales concerning the former parliamentary staffer’s allegations within the lead-up to a bid to cease the trial going forward.
Mr Lehrmann’s barrister, David Campbell, SC, instructed the ACT Supreme Court his shopper’s attorneys could be writing to numerous media retailers searching for their cooperation to take down varied articles referring to the allegations and could be asking for court docket orders in the event that they didn’t consent.
“We propose to write to the media today, or at worst tomorrow and give them seven days,” Mr Campbell stated. “It is likely we wouldn’t have universal assent from the media for a take-down.”
The proposed media blackout comes forward of an software to indefinitely delay the trial. They are two of 4 purposes Mr Lehrmann’s defence staff is pushing to scale back the danger of prejudicing the case, in gentle of the publicity the allegations have acquired.
Crown prosecutor Shane Drumgold stated the foreshadowing of the keep software itself would generate vital publicity, and within the curiosity of a good trial utilized for Ms Higgins’ identify, “which seems to be the search word for most of these things”, to be suppressed.
“The pre-trial publicity will either negatively impact the credibility of the accused, or positively impact the credibility of the complainant in some prejudicial way,” Mr Drumgold stated.
However, Mr Campbell disagreed, saying publicity of considerations concerning the destiny of the trial “can only aid the manifestation of justice, not interfere with it”.
Ms Higgins publicly alleged in February 2021 that she was sexually assaulted by Mr Lehrmann on March 23, 2019, within the Parliament House workplace of minister Linda Reynolds, for whom they each labored on the time. Her allegation sparked a nationwide dialog concerning the remedy of ladies and their involvement in politics.
Mr Lehrmann has denied the allegation and a six-week trial is ready for June.