Le Drian out as French foreign minister as Macron shakes up cabinet

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed France’s current ambassador to Britain, profession diplomat Catherine Colonna, because the nation’s new overseas minister, the Elysee mentioned as a part of a authorities overhaul following his re-election in April.

Current Finance and Economy minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will hold their jobs, the Elysee’s secretary basic added as he learn out the brand new names standing on the palace’s entrance stairway, confirming earlier experiences.

Outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will take over a newly created ministerial portfolio for “energy transition,” the Elysee mentioned.

They will report back to Elisabeth Borne, 61, a soft-spoken, left-leaning profession bureaucrat who Macron on Monday picked as his new prime minister, solely the second girl to get the job.

