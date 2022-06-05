Le Maire: France in talks with UAE for Russia oil alternatives

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated on Sunday that France is in discussions with the United Arab Emirates relating to provides of oil and diesel.

“We have to find an alternative to Russian petrol,” Le Maire stated in an interview with Europe1 Radio. The UAE might present at the very least a “temporary solution,” he stated.

Le Maire was discussing inflation in France forward of the primary spherical of voting for the nationwide legislative elections subsequent week. While he denied that the struggle in Ukraine is the primary reason behind the leap in vitality costs, he stated the battle is “accentuating a much deeper phenomenon,” to which turning into extra energy-independent is one of the best response.

As a part of its sixth package of sanctions in opposition to Russia over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU will likely be inserting an embargo on Russian oil, blocking seaborne imports by the tip of the 12 months.