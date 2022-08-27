Le Maire: French households ‘will not be affected’ by soaring electricity prices

France will preserve a cap on electrical energy costs till the top of the yr in an effort to guard households, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire mentioned on Saturday.

The cap can be discontinued on the finish of 2022, however electrical energy and fuel costs can be “contained” subsequent yr, Le Maire said within the margins of a gathering within the japanese French metropolis of Metz.

“French households will not be affected by this increase in electricity prices,” the financial system minister pledged.

The authorities has restricted the worth improve at 4 p.c, and this “will be maintained until the end of 2022,” he mentioned.

Le Maire additionally mentioned that vitality vouchers can even be launched to assist the poorest households.

Le Maire warned that the energy-price surge can’t be absorbed ceaselessly by public funds. “It does not mean that we can block everything ad vitam aeternam,” he mentioned.

Le Maire’s remarks come as electrical energy costs have hit all-time highs this week, pushed largely by Russia’s struggle on Ukraine. Prices in Germany and France have broken records, whereas British households are bracing for price increases of greater than 80 p.c.

Spiraling costs in Europe have prompted the Czech EU presidency to convene a unprecedented vitality council to debate emergency measures to handle the state of affairs.