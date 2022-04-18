Le Pen vows to keep Russia close to prevent an alliance with China

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen stated in the present day that, if she had been president, she would have interaction with Russia after the conflict in Ukraine to make sure Moscow doesn’t create an alliance with Beijing.

Le Pen, who faces a second-round run-off with incumbent Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, argues that she is on Ukraine’s aspect within the conflict as a result of she is a supporter of nationwide sovereignty. She has, nevertheless, been a long-standing admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has acquired celebration loans from a Russian financial institution.

“It will be necessary diplomatically, when the war [in Ukraine] is over, when a peace treaty has been signed, to try to avoid this tie-up which risks being the largest danger of the 21st century for us,” Le Pen said in an interview with French public radio.

Recasting her long-standing want for rapprochement with Moscow in new geopolitical phrases, Le Pen argued: “Imagine … if we let the first producer of raw materials in the world — which is Russia — [create an alliance] with the first factory of the world — which is China — to let them perhaps constitute the first military power of the world. I believe that it’s potentially a great danger,” Le Pen stated.

Le Pen has lengthy needed France and Europe to ally themselves with Putin’s Russia. In 2011, she told Russian each day Kommersant that France and Russia have “common civilizational and strategic interests” and stated that she desires France out of NATO’s built-in command construction.

The far-right candidate nonetheless continues to defend Russia’s unlawful annexation of Crimea. “Crimea was never invaded … there was a referendum in Crimea,” she stated throughout in the present day’s interview, calling the 2014 invasion of Crimea “a radically different situation” from the present Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Her National Rally celebration — previously the National Front — can be strongly linked to Russia. Between 2014 and 2015, the National Front received €11 million of Russian financing, based on French investigative outlet Mediapart.

Turning to a different controversy of the marketing campaign — an embezzlement investigation by the EU’s anti-fraud watchdog OLAF — Le Pen retorted: “I’m used to the EU’s dirty tricks.”

Le Pen and three former National Front members of the European Parliament — together with her personal father Jean-Marie Le Pen — are going through a probe for having allegedly misused EU public funds, based on paperwork revealed by Mediapart.

The 4 former MEPs allegedly used over half 1,000,000 euros from 2004 to 2017 for their very own nationwide celebration’s actions relatively than for his or her work as European parliamentarians.