Leaders Bayern cruise to win over Union

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Tanguy Nianzou netted his first Bayern Munich objective because the Bundesliga leaders recovered from two straight league attracts with a straightforward 4-0 residence win over Union Berlin.

The defending champions, looking for a tenth title in a row, restored their benefit on the prime to seven factors, pending Borussia Dortmund’s journey to Cologne on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring on 16 minutes on Saturday with a quick, swerving effort which goalkeeper Andreas Luthe ought to nonetheless have achieved higher with.

“We played very well, we played together, we defended together. We were very efficient…and created lots of chances,” Coman informed Sky.

Nianzou, 19, then headed in a nook on 25 minutes with Luthe getting a hand to the ball and once more barely at fault.

The French centre again has struggled since arriving from Paris St Germain in 2020 however the absences of Benjamin Pavard (coronavirus) and Niklas Sule (thigh harm) opened the door in opposition to Union.

Eighth-placed Union couldn’t discover a last move as Bayern upped the ante on Dortmund with seven video games left for the leaders to play.

Luthe’s horrible recreation continued when he crashed into Lewandowski and the striker netted from the spot simply earlier than break.

Soon after the interval, the world participant of the 12 months then scored his thirty first of the league season after good work by Jamal Musiala.

Elsewhere, strugglers Hertha Berlin gained 3-0 at residence to Hoffenheim to maneuver out of the automated drop zone, regardless of new coach Felix Magath lacking the sport after contracting coronavirus.

Magath’s new British assistant Mark Fotheringham, relegated with Magath at Fulham of their final job in Europe collectively in 2014, was in cost on the Hertha bench and was energetic in his assist.

VfB Stuttgart stormed again from 2-1 all the way down to win 3-2 at residence to Augsburg to go away Hertha nonetheless within the relegation play-off spot.

Mainz beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-0 with goal-line know-how wrongly awarding them one other objective, which was taken away on video evaluation.

Bielefeld slipped into the second computerized relegation spot. They are a degree behind Hertha, who’re stage on factors with Stuttgart and Augsburg.

Rising Covid-19 figures in Germany additionally performed minor havoc with different golf equipment.

Freiburg missed Nicolas Hofler in a 0-0 draw at backside aspect Greuther Furth and moved fourth forward of RB Leipzig welcoming Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.