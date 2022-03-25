Leaders rebuff Zelenskyy’s latest pitch to join EU

Press play to hearken to this text

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday delivered an emotional — and extremely customized — pitch for his war-torn nation to affix the EU, however his pleas had been largely rebuffed by the bloc’s leaders, who supplied sympathy however no new assurances.

Zelenskyy’s speech, delivered by videoconference, was his third deal with of the day to leaders of main Western powers who had gathered in Brussels for a historic trio of back-to-back-to-back summits of NATO, the G7 and the European Council, the place Russia’s struggle towards Ukraine was the principle subject.

The Ukrainian president, who was an especially well-liked comic and tv and film actor earlier than getting into politics and successful election in 2019, has emerged as a grasp wartime communicator, and every of his speeches on Thursday was exquisitely tailor-made to the viewers he confronted.

To the leaders of the 30 allied NATO nations, he pleaded for added navy help, together with tanks, fighter planes and different weapons. And to the leaders of the G7 membership of wealthy democracies, he warned that Russia’s struggle might result in an acute international meals disaster by disrupting Ukraine’s agriculture sector.

The speech to the European Council was the newest in a collection of pitches he has made for fast-track EU membership. But it was by far his most dramatic and private.

Wearing the signature army-green T-shirt that he has donned since Russia’s full-scale invasion launched one month in the past, Zelenskyy told the 26 heads of state and government in attendance that the struggle was additionally a conflict of values — one through which Ukraine had confirmed itself to be worthy of membership within the EU.

Zelenskyy described how his nation was offering medical therapy and meals to Russian prisoners of struggle, permitting them to name their relations to inform them they had been alive, and that Ukraine was gathering the our bodies of fallen Russian troopers “which they simply leave, abandon. Hundreds and hundreds.”

Zelenskyy stated his nation has labored with the International Atomic Energy Agency to take care of the security of Ukraine’s nuclear energy vegetation, that it “invites journalists” to work freely within the nation, paperwork proof of struggle crimes, and holds a nationwide second of silence each day to honor these killed within the struggle.

“Have you heard anything like this on Russian television?” he requested, including: “They are even ashamed of the phrase ‘war.’ They name it a ’particular operation.’

“These are different worlds — we and they,” Zelenskyy continued. “These are different values. This is a different attitude to life. The Russian military does not see what dignity is. They do not know what conscience is. They do not understand why we value our freedom so much. This determines how the country will live. And who should be in Europe.”

Zelenskyy thanked the leaders for the EU’s united assist of Ukraine, however he additionally stated the bloc had not been fast sufficient to levy sanctions. He thanked Germany for blocking the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline, including: “But it was also a little late.”

Referring to Ukraine’s EU membership utility, he pleaded: “Because during this month you have compared these worlds, and you see everything. You saw who is worth what. And you saw that Ukraine should be in the EU in the near future.”

The Ukrainian president then made his pitch extra private, specializing in particular international locations and leaders and spelling out the place he thought they stood when it comes to assist for his nation. “Lithuania — for us. Latvia is for us. Estonia is for us. Poland is for us,” he stated.

“France, Emmanuel [Macron], I really believe that you will be for us. Slovenia is for us. Slovakia — for us. The Czech Republic is for us. Romania knows what dignity is, so it will stand for us at the crucial moment. Bulgaria stands for us. Greece, I believe, stands with us. Germany … a little later. Portugal — well, almost … Croatia stands for us. Sweden — yellow and blue should always stand together. Finland — I know you are with us. The Netherlands stands for the rational, so we’ll find common ground. Malta — I believe we will succeed. Denmark — I believe we will succeed.”

He continued: “Luxembourg — we understand each other. Cyprus — I really believe you are with us. Italy — thank you for your support! Spain — we’ll find common ground. Belgium — we will find arguments. Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I’m sure of it. Ireland — well, almost.”

But he had a more durable line for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has for years sought to domesticate shut ties to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. “Hungary … I want to stay here and be honest. Once and for all,” Zelenskyy stated.

“You have to decide for yourself who you are with. You are a sovereign state. I’ve been to Budapest. I adore your city. I have been many times — very beautiful, very hospitable city. And people, too. You have had tragic moments in your life. I visited your waterfront. I saw this memorial … Shoes on the Danube Bank,” he stated, referring a monument to Hungarian Jews murdered throughout World War II.

“Listen, Viktor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol? Please, if you can, go to your waterfront.”

Versailles revisited

Despite the heartfelt plea, the heads of state and authorities merely issued written conclusions that repeated their earlier assertion at an analogous summit in Versailles, France, earlier this month — inviting the European Commission to provide its opinion on Ukraine’s membership utility, only one step in a years-long and unsure course of.

“The European Council reiterates its invitation to the Commission to submit its opinion in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Treaties,” the leaders stated. “The European Union will continue to provide coordinated political, financial, material and humanitarian support.”

In their conclusions, the leaders proclaimed a dedication to create a “Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund” and to work with worldwide companions to lift cash “for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine” — a course of that appears far off contemplating Russia’s persevering with bombardment of cities and unrelenting assault.

At one other level, in a line that’s sure to infuriate Kyiv, the European Council stated that it “calls on the Commission to continue to provide technical assistance in order to help Ukraine implement necessary reforms.”

In truth, earlier than the struggle, Kyiv had been pushing to overtake many facets of presidency and society, together with efforts to reform the banking and judicial sectors, to struggle corruption, and align power and different insurance policies to EU requirements and necessities. And the Ukrainian authorities has made clear its frustration at being informed by the West that it must purpose greater.

In his speech to NATO, Zelenskyy famous his nation’s navy successes towards the a lot stronger invading Russian forces, and pointedly stated: “Never, please, never tell us again that our army does not meet NATO standards.”

Some EU members, notably from Central and Eastern Europe, have pushed to speed up Kyiv’s EU bid. But others have been cooler on the concept.

Speaking as he left the European Council constructing within the early hours of Friday morning, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte put a damper on Kyiv’s hopes.

“EU accession is a process,” Rutte stated. “There’s no fast-track procedure for accession. If we were to do that, we would turn the accession process into a political process, and that shouldn’t happen.”

Rutte warned that granting Ukraine a privileged position for EU accession would trigger severe frustration amongst different international locations that need to be a part of the bloc, a few of that are additional alongside within the course of: “The risk of such an acceleration is that the stability in the Western Balkans could be under threat because there are countries who also want [accession]: North Macedonia, Albania,” the Dutch chief stated, including: “It’s very sensitive.”

In the leaders’ conclusions, the European Council once more condemned Russia and demanded an finish to the struggle. “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and is causing massive loss of life and injury to civilians,” the Council said. “Russia is directing attacks against the civilian population and is targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools and shelters. These war crimes must stop immediately. Those responsible, and their accomplices, will be held to account in accordance with international law.”

On Thursday, the leaders had been joined for a part of their assembly by U.S. President Joe Biden. The summit will proceed on Friday with a debate over power coverage.

Jacopo Barigazzi, Maïa de La Baume, Andrew Gray, Giorgio Leali and Hans von der Burchard contributed reporting.