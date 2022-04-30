Leading Algeria opposition figure Karim Tabbou arrested: rights groups | News24

Photo by Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto by way of Getty Images

Karim Tabbou (C, blue shirt) was beforehand imprisoned for undermining the integrity of the nationwide territory.

Leading opposition determine Karim Tabbou has been arrested once more in Algeria at his dwelling on Friday evening.

The motive for his newest arrest remains to be unknown, in line with Algeria’s Human Rights League (LADDH)

Tabbou leads a small, unregistered opposition occasion, the Democratic Social Union (UDS).

Tabbou was one of many most-recognisable faces throughout unprecedented mass rallies, led by the Hirak pro-democracy motion, that started in February 2019. They demanded a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place because the North African nation’s independence from France in 1962.

He was detained Friday night at his dwelling, the rights teams mentioned.

Algeria’s Human Rights League (LADDH) mentioned on its Facebook web page: “We still don’t know the reasons for this new arrest.

On Tuesday, Tabbou published on his Facebook page a “homage” to another activist, Hakim Debbazi, whose death the Rights League announced. Debbazi had been detained in February.

“Physically lifeless, the martyrs of the simply causes are greater than alive,” Tabbou wrote.

He blamed authorities for the death of “modest and humble” Debbazi after a heart attack, and said the activist had been “dedicated physique and sole to the Hirak.”

Tabbou called on people to honour Debbazi’s “sacrifice” and “proceed our struggle for the arrival of a state of regulation”.

In March 2020, he was sentenced to one-year in jail for “undermining nationwide safety”. The conviction stemmed from his criticism of the army’s involvement in politics.

He was also detained and released on other occasions, including just before last June’s parliamentary election which Hirak boycotted.

The Hirak protests forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down. Demonstrations continued in a push for deep reforms but the movement waned when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

More than 300 people are detained in Algeria over links to the Hirak or rights activism, the National Committee for the Release of Detainees (CNLD) says.

