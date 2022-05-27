Leading experts accuse Russia of inciting genocide in Ukraine and intending to ‘destroy’ Ukrainian people





The authorized report, signed by greater than 30 main authorized students and genocide consultants, accuses the Russian state of violating a number of articles of the United Nations Genocide Convention. It warns there’s a severe and imminent threat of genocide in Ukraine, backing the accusations with an extended checklist of proof together with examples of mass killings of civilians, compelled deportations and dehumanizing anti-Ukrainian rhetoric utilized by prime Russian officers.

“We assembled top legal experts from around the globe who then examined all the evidence and they came to the conclusion that the Russian Federation bears responsibility for breaches of the Genocide Convention in Ukraine,” Azeem Ibrahim of the New Lines Institute informed CNN. Ibrahim visited Ukraine in March to collect proof for the report.

“This is a very thorough and detailed examination of extensive evidence,” he stated. “What we have seen so far is that this war is genocidal in its nature, in terms of the language being used and the manner in which it is being executed. That’s very, very clear.”





