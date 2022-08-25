League Cup Draw: Manchester City To Face Chelsea, Manchester United Take On Aston Villa | Football News

Manchester City will face Chelsea within the decide of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third spherical was made Wednesday. It is considered one of six all-Premier League clashes within the final 32 together with Manchester United v Aston Villa. In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest tackle Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds whereas Everton journey to Bournemouth.

Big-spending Newcastle survived a shock once they needed to come from a purpose right down to defeat fourth-tier Tranmere 2-1 within the League Cup second spherical on Wednesday.

Leeds put out third division Barnsley 3-1 with Colombian worldwide Luis Sinisterra scoring his first purpose for the Premier League aspect since his 22.5 million pound transfer from Feyenoord.

Brighton eased to a 3-0 win at third-tier Forest Green whereas Bristol City claimed a 3-1 win at Wycombe.

third spherical draw

Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe

— Ties being performed on November 8, 9 and 10