League Cup Final: Wembley Turns Yellow And Blue For Ukraine | Football News

Liverpool and Chelsea gamers stood in a present of assist for war-torn Ukraine forward of Sunday’s League Cup last at Wembley. Amid the Russian invasion of its neighbour, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson carried flowers within the nation’s yellow and blue colors onto the pitch earlier than kick-off. Both groups stood for a minute’s applause, whereas a message on the stadium scoreboard in yellow and blue learn “Football Stands Together”. Liverpool and Chelsea followers had been seen with Ukraine flags of their sections of Wembley.

One supportive banner in Ukraine’s blue and yellow colors learn “You’ll never walk alone” in reference to Liverpool’s anthem.

Wembley’s iconic arch was lit up in Ukraine colors on Saturday night.

Chelsea launched a press release on Sunday saying the membership was praying for peace within the wake of the invasion. But they had been criticised for failing to say Russia within the temporary message.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel mentioned the assertion, which referred to as the state of affairs “horrific and devastating”, mirrored the opinion of everybody on the membership, together with their Russian proprietor Roman Abramovich.

“Absolutely it includes him and this reflects my opinion like everyone else’s opinion in the club,” Tuchel mentioned on Sky Sports.

Asked if he had spoken to Abramovich since Saturday’s assertion through which the billionaire mentioned he was passing “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the membership’s charitable basis, Tuchel added: “No, we haven’t and this is usual.”

Abramovich, who will stay the membership’s proprietor, made the transfer after calls in Parliament for Russian oligarchs to be stripped of their belongings.

“I have daily conversations with Petr Cech and very regularly with Marina (Granovskaia) – they’re in charge of football and it’s my understanding they will stay in charge so it will not change a lot for me,” Tuchel mentioned.

Tuchel left struggling Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench for a second successive match as he opted for Kai Havertz after the German scored in opposition to Lille on Tuesday.

Lukaku, Chelsea’s £97 million ($131 million) membership report signing, has scored solely 10 targets since arriving from Inter Milan final 12 months.

For Liverpool, Naby Keita changed Thiago Alcantara after the Spanish midfielder was injured within the pre-match warm-up.

Caoimhin Kelleher changed Alisson Becker in objective and Mohamed Salah made simply his third League Cup look in nearly 5 years.

Liverpool Win On Penalties

Liverpool ultimately beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup last at Wembley on Sunday after the match completed 0-0 following extra-time. Both sides suffered the frustration of getting targets dominated out by VAR for offside and neither was in a position to break the impasse in 120 minutes of motion. Liverpool scored all 11 of their penalties however Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who got here on as substitute for the shootout, did not convert his spot-kick.

