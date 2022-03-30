Leahy breaks Bobridge’s pursuit record

Eleven years after Jack Bobridge stunningly broke the person pursuit world report, Conor Leahy has develop into the primary Australian monitor bicycle owner to higher the time.

Leahy registered a time of 4 minutes 10.113 seconds for the 4000m occasion in qualifying at Brisbane’s Anna Meares Velodrome.

That gave him the Australian report, which Bobridge had held since his world report journey of 4:10.534 on the 2011 nationals.

It was a landmark journey by Bobridge, significantly given British nice Chris Boardman had set the earlier world report of 4:11.114 in 1996.

Bobridge in flip held the world mark till 2018, when American Ashton Lambie beat it by greater than three seconds.

Lambie has since develop into the primary man to go below 4 minutes for the pursuit, setting his newest world report of three:59.930 final August.

While Leahy is a great distance off difficult Lambie, the 22-year-old West Australian confirmed he’s a rising star in monitor endurance by lastly eclipsing Bobridge’s report.

Leahy went on to beat South Australian and long-time pal Oliver Bleddyn within the last to win the pursuit gold medal.

“It’s unreal, I’ve been hunting that record for a while,” Leahy stated.

“I’ve probably known I’m capable of it for two years, but things just hadn’t lined up – I’ve had crashes, broken bones or just haven’t had the best lead-in.

“There are some massive races developing, UCI Track Nations Cups and Commonwealth Games, which shall be huge if I get chosen for that and there is a person pursuit there.

“I hope this has put me in a good stead to get selection for that event and team and hopefully things just get faster and faster.”

Meanwhile, South Australia efficiently defended their girls’s workforce pursuit nationwide crown with a championship record-setting time of 4:19.836.

Maeve Plouffe, Amber Pate, Chloe Moran and Alli Anderson caught and handed Queensland seven laps into the gold medal last and smashed their very own 2018 mark of 4:27.450, set by Plouffe, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly and Breanna Hargrave.

Queensland beat NSW to win the ladies’s workforce dash title.