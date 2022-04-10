Leaked memo warns new Manly ferries risk becoming airborne in heavy swells

Graeme Taylor, from neighborhood group Action for Public Transport, stated the interior Transdev memo highlighted the fragility of the brand new Emerald-class ferries which had a “very jerky movement” and slammed into swells even in comparatively delicate situations.

Mr Taylor stated the federal government wanted to acknowledge that the brand new ferries have been unsuitable for the Manly route as a result of they dealt with swells poorly, resulting in cancelled providers, and have been too small for big crowds over summer season.

“The best solution for these problems is to reinstate the four Freshwater-class ferries seven days a week and transfer the generation-two Emeralds to the Inner Harbour,” he stated.

A Freshwater ferry endures massive swells on the Manly route. Credit:Nick Moir

Despite opposition from locals, final October the federal government retired the Queenscliff, considered one of 4 Freshwater vessels, nearly 40 years after its maiden voyage on the Manly-Circular Quay route. The new Emerald-class ferries are changing two of the 4 Freshwater vessels.