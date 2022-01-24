Leaked RAT messages put heat on PM

Leaked WhatsApp messages have put extra warmth on Scott Morrison amid his denials the federal government is answerable for RAT shortages.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison raged at fast antigen check suppliers to “tell the truth” and cease claiming the federal government was stealing their inventory on Friday, a minimum of one livid retailer realised very important proof that would explode these denials was on his cell phone.

Leaked WhatsApp correspondence between the retailer and a significant importer of fast antigen exams in Australia reveals one importer confessed in early January that he was “sorry” however capability was now being redirected to the federal government.

It didn’t say the Morrison authorities was commandeering or demanding to be given the fast antigen exams at Sydney Airport, however it did counsel the sudden inflow of presidency tenders for tens of millions of {dollars} in exams in January for aged care suppliers and different departments had a big impact downstream for retailers shopping for smaller quantities to promote to the general public.

The importer warned the retailer the inventory may not arrive till February, and that the corporate‘s “capacity” was now being taken up by the government.

Left in the lurch were thousands of families and small businesses that had paid for their rapid antigen test orders from those retailers. Those orders have now failed to arrive.

At least one importer is offering retailers full refunds as it prepares to service massive government orders.

But that’s chilly consolation for the retailers who’re coping with offended clients ringing day-after-day, demanding to know the place their RATs are.

The retailers had already offered the RATs on the expectation that a whole bunch of hundreds of exams they ordered would arrive.

And that very same week the RATs went lacking in motion, the Morrison authorities negotiated new tenders for tens of millions of fast antigen exams, together with one contract for a surprising $26 million.

But when the retailers went public telling clients what they had been instructed – that their exams had been going to the federal government – the Prime Minister and the Health Minister threatened the businesses with enormous penalties.

“I want to stress that these are false claims,” the Prime Minister mentioned on Friday.

“And I want to read to you a statement from the Department of Health: ‘The Commonwealth Government, through the Department of Health, is reporting false claims about the requisition of rapid antigen tests to the ACCC.

“These claims are categorically untrue. Supplies of rapid antigen testing kits are not being redirected to the Commonwealth, and at no time has the Department sought to place itself ahead of other commercial and retail entities.’

“So if you’re being told by a supplier that you can’t get those rapid antigen tests because the Commonwealth government has redirected, it’s not true. Get them to tell you the truth. Thank you.”

The leaked WhatsApp messages supplied to news.com.au counsel the reality is extra advanced.

They additionally assist smaller retailers’ claims that orders had been redirected or delayed to fulfill authorities demand – claims the Prime Minister has known as “false” and threatened to consult with the patron watchdog.

News.com.au has sighted the WhatsApp message between a provider and a retailer the place the corporate apologises and says “sorry” however new orders at the moment are being swallowed up by the federal government.

In different phrases, the massive sudden rush of orders for fast antigen exams from the Morrison authorities in January distorted the market and made it harder for retailers to acquire the hard-to-find exams for households.

The messages additionally corroborate the story of one other Queensland retailer who insists he was instructed an analogous story.

Titled “Order Taken from Sydney Airport”, the e-mail was despatched from a Brisbane primarily based provider to a different Queensland provider that had been contracted by Queensland Rail to safe 20,000 exams.

In the e-mail, the provider states: “Unfortunately, I am the bearer of bad news. The order you had with us for 20,000 saliva based rapid antigen tests kits was at Sydney Airport as I advised you late last week.”

The e mail claims the importer of the exams had determined to not honour the settlement and promote all of them to “the government” as an alternative.

“Unfortunately, the sponsor of the product has decided (even though they were fully paid for) they will now only be dealing with the Federal government and these tests are no longer available.”

Census International’s Marcus Bolton, who wrote that e mail, mentioned he stood by the claims which had been “word for word” what he had been instructed by a Sydney provider he had purchased the RATs from.

“They were taken. How you brush it up doesn’t really matter,’’ Mr Bolton told news.com.au.

“It wasn’t necessarily the government that took it, it was more that the sponsor (the importer) may have said, ‘We are just going to deal with the government.’

“What are you going to do? You are not going to get the stock. All is fair in love and war. They may have paid more. I don’t know. It’s just insane trying to get stock.”

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey doubled down on the claims on Friday evening insisting that the “truth will be exposed” in coming days and it doesn’t bode nicely for the Morrison authorities.

“I’m confident the truth will be exposed in coming days, and we will finally find out where the missing RAT kits have gone, because they certainly aren’t in the hands of Australian doctors, chemists, essential workers or everyday Australians whose tests were cancelled.

“To cover up the latest RAT botch up, failed federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has tried to tarnish the reputation of suppliers, who have been established for decades, by calling them ‘online scammers’ to shift blame away from the Morrison government.

“Instead of blame shifting on to long standing suppliers suggesting some internet scam, the Morrison government should come clean with their actions, apologise for their latest Covid botch-up and fix the national mess they have created.”

One of the businesses that secured an enormous authorities order, Motion One, has been one of many loudest defenders of the federal government, issuing public denials that exams had been ever seized.

Motion One, buying and selling as Create Urgency, was established solely final yr however is now servicing enormous authorities orders. It backs up authorities claims that the exams had been by no means recalled and supplied to the federal government.

CEO Austyn Campbell, an entrepreneur who was beforehand concerned in spearheading a push by US firm Bala to import pastel-shaded ankle and arm weights in Australia, is now operating tens of millions of {dollars} in saliva exams into the nation.

“Motion One Pty Ltd (Motion One), the unique distributor of the Orawell COVID-19 Ag Rapid Saliva Test Device (Product), has not been suggested, nor has it said at any time, that any Government division is requisitioning, or has an intent to requisition, the Product, neither is it conscious of any requisitioning really happening,‘’ it mentioned in a press release.

“We found by way of third events that an organization unknown to Motion One, a buyer of one among our distributors, had notified its personal buyer base that the product we provide had been ‘recalled’ on the idea of presidency requisition. We contacted this buyer as quickly as the invention was made and demanded that they subject a right away retraction since there was no justification for a declare that there had been any ‘recall’.

But with tens of millions of {dollars} in orders paid for fast antigen exams which have disappeared or mysteriously did not arrive at Sydney airport, threats of ACCC investigations and offended clients baying for blood, retailers are frightened. So frightened that the retailer who found the WhatsApp correspondence with a significant provider doesn’t need his firm named.

A fortnight on, the anxious retailer who paid tens of millions of {dollars} for fast exams which have did not arrive remains to be ready. So are his clients.

Some retailers who’re desperately making an attempt to contact a provider say they found he was onerous to catch on the cellphone as a result of the moment RAT millionaire was crusing on a yacht within the Whitsundays.

Do you realize extra about fast antigen check distribution in Australia? If so contact samantha.maiden@news.com.au