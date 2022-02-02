Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement – Times of India

Tanks experience throughout joint workouts of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as a part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force, at a firing vary in Belarus (Reuters)

BRUSSELS: The United States could possibly be prepared to enter into an settlement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps again from the brink in Ukraine, in keeping with a leaked doc printed in a Spanish newspaper on Wednesday.

The day by day El Pais printed two paperwork presupposed to be written replies from the United States and NATO final week to Russia’s proposals for a brand new safety association in Europe. US officers couldn’t be instantly contacted to substantiate that one doc is genuine.

In reference to the second doc, NATO stated that it by no means feedback on “alleged leaks.” But the textual content intently displays statements made to the media final by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation army group’s place on Russia’s calls for.

The US doc, marked as a confidentia “non-paper,” stated that the United States could be prepared to debate in session with its NATO companions “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absences of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland.”

That would occur provided that Russia “offers reciprocal transparency measures on two ground-launched missiles bases of our choosing in Russia.”

Aegis is a system for defending in opposition to quick or intermediate-range missiles. But Russia has claimed up to now that the US might assault with Tomahawk intermediate-range missiles from Aegis Ashore websites. The US doc stated Washington must seek the advice of with NATO allies on the potential provide, significantly with Romania and Poland.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to touch upon the leaked paperwork, saying solely that “we didn’t release anything.” In feedback to the state RIA Novosti information company, Russia’s international ministry additionally refused to substantiate or deny that the paperwork printed by El Pais had been genuine.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in current months, after President Vladimir Putin deployed greater than 100,000 troops to areas close to Ukraine’s borders, together with in neighboring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes. Putin says he doesn’t intend to order an invasion.

The US underlined after its written proposals within the leaked doc that “progress can only be achieved on these issues in an environment of de-escalation with respect to Russia’s threatening actions towards Ukraine.”