Leaks about Jordan king’s Swiss bank accounts misleading, says palace

Leaks about cash held by Jordan’s King Abdullah in accounts at Swiss financial institution Credit Suisse have “inaccurate, old and misleading” info, Jordan’s royal palace mentioned on Monday.

Leaked information that contained particulars about 1000’s of financial institution accounts at Credit Suisse from the Nineteen Forties to 2010s was revealed by a number of media retailers on Sunday.

The studies recommended that the Jordanian monarch had no less than six accounts with tens of thousands and thousands of Swiss francs.

“These recent reports are being used to smear His Majesty and Jordan and distort the truth,” the palace mentioned in a press release, including that the figures have been overblown as a result of the quantities within the accounts had been counted a number of instances.

The assertion mentioned the majority of cash listed in a number of studies associated to the substitute of planes the monarch had inherited from his father, the late King Hussein.

It cited a $212 million sale of an Airbus 340 aircraft that was changed with a smaller, more cost effective Gulfstream jet at present utilized by the monarch.

The assertion mentioned these financial savings have been used with the monarch’s private wealth to cowl royal household prices, together with royal initiatives throughout the nation over the previous few years to assist the under-privileged.

The palace mentioned these financial institution accounts have been unbiased of state or public funds and have been administered by the Privy Purse, a division accountable for royal bills established 70 years in the past.

The leak comes months after one other information dump collectively known as the “Pandora Papers” alleged that Abdullah, a detailed US ally, used offshore accounts to spend greater than $100 million on luxurious properties within the United States and Britain.

The palace mentioned then that the king had personally bought the properties and no funds from the state price range or treasury had been used.

The leaked paperwork coincide with disenchantment amongst Jordanians. The nation has witnessed road protests towards financial hardship, excessive youth unemployment and a scarcity of progress on political reforms.

Opposition politicians say Abdullah has not finished sufficient to sort out corruption in state businesses, the place nepotism and poor governance has shaken standard confidence within the ruling elite.