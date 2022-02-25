Leander Paes Found Guilty Of Domestic Violence Against Partner Rhea Pillai: Court

Model-actor Rhea Pillai had filed a home violence case in opposition to Leander Paes (in pic) in 2014.

A metropolitan Justice of the Peace courtroom in Mumbai has held in its order that tennis legend Leander Paes dedicated numerous acts of home violence in opposition to his former associate Rhea Pillai.

Model-actor Rhea Pillai had filed a home violence case in opposition to Leander Paes in 2014.

The courtroom directed Leander Paes to pay month-to-month hire of Rs 50,000, other than month-to-month upkeep of Rs 1 lakh to Rhea Pillai if the she chooses to depart their shared residence.

Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Komalsing Rajput had handed the order earlier this month, which was made accessible on Wednesday.

Rhea Pillai had approached the courtroom in 2014 searching for aid and safety underneath the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying that she was in a live-in relationship, akin to marriage, with Leander Paes for eight years.

She had claimed that Leander Paes, by his acts and conduct “caused verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma”.

The Justice of the Peace, in her order, stated, “It is proved that the respondent caused various acts of domestic violence.”

Directing Leander Paes to pay month-to-month hire of Rs 50,000, other than month-to-month upkeep of Rs 1 lakh to Rhea Pillai, the courtroom, nevertheless, added that if she chooses to proceed residing of their shared residence (at Bandra), she won’t be entitled to financial aid.

The Justice of the Peace stated that with Leander Paes’ profession in tennis ‘nearly over’, it could trigger ‘severe prejudice’ to order him to stay in a rented residence whereas additionally paying upkeep to Rhea Pillai.



