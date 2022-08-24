Leaving no one behind in the fight against COVID-19

Domestic journey in Europe this summer season is projected to completely return to 2019 ranges, and lots of nations have been easing COVID-19 restrictions since spring. While this state of “normality” is a large aid for a lot of, it’s a trigger for better concern among the many immunocompromised group. COVID-19 continues to flow into, with infections growing in lots of European nations — together with Germany, France, Italy, Greece and Austria.i

Elevating the unmet wants of immunocompromised sufferers on well being coverage agendas

The pandemic has been a tough time for immunocompromised sufferers — a diversified group that features these present process dialysis or chemotherapy remedy, in addition to these residing with an organ transplant, blood most cancers or on immunosuppressive medicine. i ii iii iv v While immunocompromised sufferers make up an estimated 2% of the world’s inhabitants, they account for greater than 40% of sufferers hospitalised with breakthrough infections after COVID-19 vaccination.vi Vaccines stay our strongest first-line defence, however immunocompromised sufferers are usually not adequately protected by vaccines alone — leaving this group uncovered to ongoing well being dangers from the virus.vii Without an optimum immune response, these people usually tend to develop extreme life-threatening ailments and should endure extended an infection from COVID-19. This, in flip, may result in new virus variants.viii

Therefore, the outlook for this affected person group nonetheless consists of continued isolation from household, mates and society; hassle accessing take care of current circumstances; considerations about returning to the office; and ongoing nervousness concerning the dangers of being uncovered to COVID-19.ix x The psychological well being influence on this group and their carers is ongoing and extreme.xi xii

Most COVID-19 methods are inclined to concentrate on the more healthy citizen. While this method has allowed many nations to return to a stage of normality, among the most medically susceptible populations are being left behind.

An pressing want for motion

At AstraZeneca, we need to be certain that nobody is left behind within the battle towards COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve got prioritised broad and equitable entry to our vaccine. Most just lately, we’ve got partnered with patient advocacy groups to focus on the continued influence of COVID-19 on immunocompromised sufferers and measures that may assist to help them.

First, improved entry to speedy COVID-19 testing and extra therapeutic choices is important.Immunocompromised sufferers and their households want to have the ability to simply entry free, rapid-response COVID-19 testing to adequately monitor the chance of an infection — for instance, inside the clinic the place sufferers obtain dialysis remedy every week. Without satisfactory safety from vaccines, immunocompromised sufferers want entry to extra therapeutic choices to assist stop and deal with COVID-19.

Second, immunocompromised sufferers want tailor-made communication, training and recommendation. This consists of info on how sufferers can proceed to guard themselves from COVID-19. Employers also needs to be geared up to cut back the chance of publicity to the virus, which can assist individuals return to the office.

Third, entry to psychological and psychological well being providers is essential to help immunocompromised sufferers, who in some circumstances are navigating unrelenting isolation.

We have made nice progress within the battle towards COVID-19, however our work isn’t over but. Portugal already skilled a surge in each the proportion of BA.5 infections and the variety of general COVID-19 circumstances in spring, indicating that the Omicron variants might grow to be dominant all through the continent and result in a rise in circumstances this summer season.xiii

AstraZeneca will proceed to work with affected person advocacy teams, healthcare consultants and policymakers to make sure that immunocompromised sufferers are usually not left behind.

Veeva-ID: Z4-46834