Lebanese judge keeps brother of central bank governor under arrest, source says

A Lebanese choose ordered on Thursday that Raja Salameh, the brother of the central financial institution governor, stay beneath arrest after he was charged final week with complicity in illicit enrichment, a judicial supply conversant in the choice mentioned.

Governor Riad Salameh has been charged with illicit enrichment in absentia in the identical case, associated to the acquisition and rental of Paris flats, together with some to the central financial institution.

Riad Salameh has denied the accusations.

A lawyer for Raja Salameh has mentioned the cost towards his shopper is unfounded. Raja Salameh’s lawyer couldn’t instantly be reached for touch upon Thursday.

The fees towards the Salameh brothers have been introduced by Judge Ghada Aoun, who referred the case to investigating Judge Nicolas Mansour earlier this week.

Raja Salameh has been in detention since Judge Aoun charged him last week.

At a listening to on Thursday, Judge Mansour ordered Raja Salameh stay in detention, pending the availability of paperwork that present the supply of funds used to purchase properties which might be beneath investigation, the supply mentioned.

Riad Salameh’s tenure has confronted elevated scrutiny because the monetary system imploded in 2019, probably the most destabilizing disaster since Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil conflict.

Riad Salameh faces different investigations, together with a Swiss inquiry over alleged aggravated cash laundering on the central financial institution involving $300 million in positive factors by an organization owned by Raja Salameh.

Denying wrongdoing, Riad Salameh mentioned final 12 months that he had ordered an audit that had proven no public funds have been used to pay charges and commissions to the corporate owned by his brother.

Critics of Judge Aoun accuse her of performing according to the political agenda of President Michel Aoun, who appointed her as a prosecutor and whose Free Patriotic Movement desires Salameh faraway from his put up. Judge Aoun says she is making use of the regulation.

Riad Salameh nonetheless has highly effective backers within the Lebanese authorities, together with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Mikati on Wednesday proposed inviting the central financial institution governor to a forthcoming cupboard session, in an obvious present of help.

