Lebanese president meets with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with the Pope on Monday throughout his go to to Italy.

Aoun arrived in Italy on Sunday and mentioned upon arrival in Rome that he would invite Francis to go to Lebanon, including that the Pope’s religious and ethical authority may also help his nation throughout this tough interval.

The Pope has mentioned he intends to go to Lebanon quickly.

The two spoke on many topics, together with the investigation into the explosion of Beirut’s port in August 2020 and the financial disaster.

Aoun, a Maronite Catholic, added that his small nation is passing by way of a extreme financial and social disaster that’s the results of years of mismanagement made worse by coronavirus and the destruction of the port.

The Mediterranean nation of 6 million, together with an estimated 1 million refugees, has the biggest proportion of Christians within the Middle East and is the one Arab nation with a Christian head of state.

Christians make up a 3rd of the inhabitants, and the Vatican fears the nation’s collapse is especially harmful for the continued presence of its Christian neighborhood, a bulwark for the church within the Mideast.

