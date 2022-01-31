Lebanese president promises accountability regarding Central Bank audit: Statement

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun promised the Lebanese individuals accountability in regard to an audit into the nation’s Central Bank, his media workplace mentioned on Monday in an announcement.

Aoun is monitoring makes an attempt to beat “artificial obstacles” discouraging the auditing firm from carrying its work and “promises the people that accountability is coming,” his media workplace mentioned.

Earlier this month, the employees union of Lebanon’s Central Bank mentioned it didn’t need private knowledge handed over to the restructuring consultancy Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), which might additional hamper makes an attempt to hold out a forensic audit.

Developing