Lebanese prosecutor bans five bank board chiefs from travel

A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday issued journey bans in opposition to the heads of the boards of 5 Lebanese banks as a precautionary measure as she investigates transactions by their banks, the prosecutor advised Reuters.

Judge Ghada Aoun issued the bans in opposition to Salim Sfeir of Bank of Beirut, Samir Hanna of Bank Audi, Antoun Sehnaoui of SGBL, Saad Azhari of Blom Bank, and Raya Hassan of Bankmed.

She has not charged any of them with a criminal offense.

When contacted, Hassan advised Reuters she was “speechless” and famous she had joined the financial institution after the transactions occurred.

Azhari didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark, neither did officers from Bank Audi, SGBL and Bank of Beirut.

