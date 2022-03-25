Lebanon banks to sell dollars at approved rate starting March 28: Central bank

Lebanese banks will probably be allowed to promote the native forex for US {dollars} and vice-versa beginning March 28, on the idea of the speed decided by the central financial institution’s “Sayrafa” platform, the central financial institution stated on Friday.

There will probably be no limitation on the amount of forex exchanged on the banks, it added in a press release.

Fuel imports will probably be primarily based on an trade charge of twenty-two,200 Lebanese kilos per greenback, till March 29, it stated.

The common trade charge on Sayrafa on Thursday was 22,150 kilos per greenback, the central financial institution stated.

The central financial institution started permitting business banks to buy limitless quantities of US {dollars} on its Sayrafa platform in January, an intervention that helped the pound to strengthen from a low of 34,000 to the greenback.

The Lebanese pound has misplaced greater than 90 p.c of its worth since 2019, when the monetary system collapsed, plunging the vast majority of Lebanese into poverty.

