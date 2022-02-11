Lebanon bars Bahrain opposition from holding Beirut events

Lebanon on Thursday banned Bahraini opposition forces from holding two occasions within the nation, amid strained ties between Beirut and Arab nations of the Gulf.

The resolution comes weeks after Lebanon ordered the expulsion of members of Bahrain’s main opposition occasion, Al-Wefaq, after they held a information convention in Beirut that had irked authorities within the Gulf kingdom, the place it’s banned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stated he was banning “two events” organized by Bahraini opposition figures which had been attributable to happen on Friday and subsequent Monday.

“If these two events were to take place, they would undermine official Bahraini authorities and Gulf Arab states, thus blocking efforts by Lebanon to boost ties with these countries,” Mawlawi stated in a press release.

In October final 12 months, Saudi Arabia and its allies, together with Bahrain, suspended diplomatic ties with Lebanon after the airing of feedback by then data minister George Kordahi criticizing Riyadh’s navy intervention in Yemen.

Kordahi resigned in December in a bid to ease the stand-off, as a part of diplomatic efforts to revive belief between Beirut, which is grappling with an unprecedented monetary disaster, with the rich Gulf states.

According to Mawlawi, the occasions had been scheduled to happen in a resort close to Beirut airport, within the capital’s southern suburbs — a stronghold of the Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah.

Since Bahrain’s 2011 rebellion, which resulted in a bloody crackdown, opposition events have been banned, with dozens of political opponents jailed.

In July 2016, Bahrain’s judiciary dissolved Al-Wefaq over allegations together with “harboring terrorism.”

Al-Wefaq has shut hyperlinks with Hezbollah.

Mawlawi didn’t say who was organizing the deliberate occasions in Beirut.

Read extra: Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’