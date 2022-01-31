Lebanon busts suspected 17 Israeli ‘spy networks’

Lebanon mentioned Monday it had busted at the least 17 suspected Israeli spy networks, in one of many largest nationwide crackdowns in recent times.

Interior minister Bassam Mawlawi knowledgeable cupboard that safety forces had “clamped down on 17 spy networks working for Israel,” appearing info minister Abbas Halabi mentioned after the assembly.

Neighboring Lebanon and Israel stay in an official state of warfare.

Halabi mentioned the rings operated each “locally and regionally,” with out elaborating.

He additionally didn’t specify how many individuals had been arrested as a part of the operation, which was carried out by the nation’s Internal Security Forces (ISF).

Prime Minister Najib Mikati mentioned the arrests had helped cease “efforts to tamper with security and sabotage the stability of the country,” in response to a cupboard assertion learn by Halabi.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised the operation as “unique achievement.”

Al-Akhbar, a newspaper supportive of Lebanon’s highly effective Hezbollah motion, reported the busts on Monday, calling it the most important operation in opposition to suspected Israeli brokers within the nation for 13 years.

It mentioned that the ISF’s intelligence unit began the crackdown 4 weeks in the past and had up to now detained round 20 folks, together with Lebanese, Palestinian and Syrian nationals — a few of whom had been later launched.

The al-Akhbar report claimed that at the least 12 of the suspects in detention had been conscious they working for Israel, whereas the remaining believed they had been offering info for world corporations or nonprofit organizations.

Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah fought a 33-day warfare in Lebanon in 2006.

Between April 2009 and 2014, Lebanese authorities detained greater than 100 folks accused of spying for Israel, most of them members of the navy or telecom workers. The fee of arrests, nonetheless, had declined in recent times.

