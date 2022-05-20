Lebanon cabinet passes financial recovery plan: Reuters

Lebanon’s cupboard has handed an economic recovery plan designed to tug the nation out of a three-year monetary meltdown, two ministerial sources instructed Reuters on Friday.

Ministers agreed the measure within the cupboard’s ultimate session hours earlier than shedding decision-making powers, following the election of a brand new parliament on May 15 that’s set to designate a brand new prime minister.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan contains a number of measures which can be conditions for an International Monetary Fund bailout, together with a plan to restructure the banking sector and reforming a banking secrecy legislation.

Lebanon reached a preliminary settlement with the IMF in April that listed a variety of prior actions that the fund stated have to be applied earlier than it may attain a full deal.

In late April, the Association of the Banks in Lebanon (ABL) rejected a draft authorities restoration plan that it stated would go away banks and depositors shouldering the “major portion” of a government-estimated $72 billion gap within the monetary sector.

An ABL spokesman didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Friday’s occasions.

Lebanon’s banks have been main lenders to the federal government for many years, serving to to finance a wasteful and corrupt state that tipped into monetary meltdown in 2019.

The collapse has resulted in depositors being shut out of their financial savings because the native foreign money misplaced greater than 90 % of its worth.

Read extra: US holding up energy deal between Egypt and Lebanon: Ambassador