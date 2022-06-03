Lebanon cenbank governor, brother sue state over ‘mistakes’ in embezzlement probe

Lebanon’s central financial institution governor and his brother are suing the state over what they are saying had been “grave mistakes” made by a public prosecutor in his investigation of whether or not they had embezzled public funds, based on a replica of the lawsuit.

Their declare has led to issues that the general public probe into the 2 brothers may stall, after related lawsuits paralyzed an investigation into the devastating 2020 explosion at Beirut’s port.

Public prosecutor Jean Tannous has been investigating allegations of embezzlement and different misconduct on the central financial institution involving $300 million in beneficial properties made by an organization owned by Raja Salameh, brother of Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

The brothers have denied the accusations.

This week, they filed a swimsuit towards the Lebanese state accusing Tannous of committing “grave mistakes” via the course of his probe, based on a replica of the lawsuit seen by Reuters on Friday.

Tannous declined a Reuters request for remark whereas Riad Salameh didn’t instantly reply to an analogous request.

The doc alleges that Tannous is biased and lacks the authorized authority to entry financial institution data, arguing that solely the central financial institution’s particular investigation fee has that prerogative.

The fee is usually headed by the central financial institution governor. Salameh instructed Reuters earlier this yr he stepped again from presiding over it so far as it pertains to his case, “so there is no conflict of interest.”

The lawsuit additionally claims that Tannous’s try and get hold of account data from business banks in January as a part of the probe violated banking secrecy legal guidelines. It additionally accuses Tannous of circumventing official channels to coordinate instantly with judiciaries overseas on the probe.

Riad Salameh is going through judicial probes in not less than 5 European nations over the identical accusations of embezzlement and money-laundering.

In May, French investigative decide Aude Buresi traveled to Beirut and met with Tannous, Lebanon’s high prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, and different judges.

During her go to, the central financial institution’s particular investigation fee handed over account data on Raja Salameh from 9 Lebanese banks to Oueidat, within the first identified case of such information-sharing.

Nizar Saghieh, the pinnacle of rights watchdog Legal Agenda, mentioned the lawsuit may “freeze the case indefinitely” because it was filed to a public courtroom whose members have but to be named.

Similar lawsuits filed to this physique have managed to stall one other state investigation into the causes behind the Beirut port blast, which killed greater than 215 folks.

