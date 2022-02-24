Lebanon condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and referred to as for an instantaneous withdrawal of Russian forces from the neighboring nation.

“Lebanon condemns the invasion of Ukrainian territory and calls on Russia to halt its military operation immediately and withdraw its forces… and return to dialogue and negotiations as a better means of finding a solution,” an announcement from the ministry learn.

Beirut stated its place was primarily based on earlier invasions that Lebanon had witnessed, “which led to losses that were felt for many years.” This was an obvious reference to Israeli and Syrian invasions in addition to Palestinian fighters in Lebanon.

“Based on Lebanon’s adherence to the principle of international law… and respecting the sovereignty of countries,” the choice was made by Lebanon to face by Ukraine.

Syria has voiced its help for Russia in current days, which comes as no shock. Russian President Vladimir Putin has propped up the Assad regime, and Russian forces conduct aerial bombardments of Syrian areas.

Other Arab nations have saved a distance from the continued invasion of Ukraine.

Lebanon itself has a difficulty with sovereignty because the Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to own weapons outdoors of the state’s management. The group can unilaterally make selections of battle and peace.

The group additionally has fighters in Syria and gives help to Yemen’s Houthis and different Iran-backed teams inside Iraq.

