Lebanon crisis exposes children to deadly viruses: UN

Child vaccination charges in Lebanon have dropped by greater than 30 p.c, compounding a well being disaster marked by drug shortages and an exodus of educated professionals, the United Nations mentioned Wednesday.

“The critical drop in vaccination rates has left children vulnerable to potentially deadly diseases such as measles, diphtheria and pneumonia,” the UN youngsters’s company UNICEF mentioned in a brand new report titled “A worsening health crisis for children.”

“Routine vaccination of children has dropped by 31 percent when rates already were worryingly low, creating a large pool of unprotected children vulnerable to disease and its impact.”

Since 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with an unprecedented monetary disaster that the World Bank says is of a scale normally related to wars.

The forex has misplaced greater than 90 p.c of its worth and greater than 80 p.c of the inhabitants now lives under the poverty line.

“Many families cannot even afford the cost of transportation to take their children to a health care center,” UNICEF consultant Ettie Higgins mentioned in an announcement.

Between April and October 2021, the variety of youngsters who couldn’t entry well being care rose from 28 p.c to 34 p.c, in keeping with the UNICEF report.

With the federal government too poor to afford imports of fundamental commodities corresponding to medicines, many are struggling to supply lifesaving medicine, together with these used to deal with power sicknesses.

According to the UNICEF report, greater than 50 p.c of households have been unable to acquire the medicines they wanted and no less than 58 p.c of hospitals reported drug shortages.

Making issues worse, the monetary crash has sparked an exodus of healthcare professionals.

According to UNICEF, 40 p.c of medical doctors and 30 p.c of midwives have left the nation.

