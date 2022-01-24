Lebanon finance minister says no deal yet on FX rate in budget draft

Lebanon’s finance minister stated on Monday there was nonetheless no settlement on an trade charge to be utilized within the 2022 draft price range, “but numbers might not be far from” charges of 15,000 to twenty,000 Lebanese kilos per greenback, native tv station Al Jadeed reported.

The minister, Youssef Khalil, was referring to charges reported by Reuters on Friday when an official supply stated this vary could be utilized for calculating working bills within the price range, transferring away from the beforehand used official charge of 1,500.

The pound has misplaced greater than 90 % of its worth since Lebanon slumped into monetary disaster in 2019. While the official trade charge continues to be 1,500 kilos per greenback, on a parallel market one greenback fetches round 23,000 kilos.

The authorities met on Monday for the primary time in additional than three months and can maintain successive periods from Tuesday till the price range draft is accomplished.

Khalil added that the trade charge decided by the Central Bank’s Sayrafa platform could be utilized to customs transactions within the draft price range.

