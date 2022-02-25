Lebanon has wheat reserves sufficient for one month amid fears due to Ukraine crisis

Lebanon has wheat reserves enough for one month at most, Economy Minister Amin Salam informed Reuters on Friday, amid fears out there because of the Ukraine disaster.

The nation, which imports almost 60 % of its wheat from Ukraine, is in talks with different nations together with the United States and India to import wheat, Salam added.

“We don’t want to create a state of panic, we have positive indicators,” stated the minister.

Lebanon’s most important wheat silos have been destroyed within the 2020 Beirut port explosion, since when the nation has solely had sufficient capability to retailer a month’s provide.

Earlier on Friday, Georges Berbari, the ministry’s common director of grains and sugar beets, informed Reuters that Lebanon’s wheat reserves have been sufficient for 1.5-2 months.

He stated the federal government was in search of to focus manufacturing on Arabic loaves and away from luxurious items resembling croissant and muffins to make the provides last more.

Two wheat shipments to Lebanon that have been being loaded in Ukraine had been delayed because of the conflict, Berbari added.

