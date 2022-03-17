Lebanon judge arrests central bank head’s brother

A Lebanese decide on Thursday arrested the brother of Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, each of whom are suspected of embezzlement and cash laundering, judicial sources stated.

Judge Ghada Aoun arrested Raja Salameh “after questioning him for three hours,” a courtroom official instructed AFP on situation of anonymity.

Riad Salameh himself has up to now ignored a warrant issued by Aoun, who’s the Mount Lebanon public prosecutor and has turned up the warmth on the Salameh brothers and on banks withholding small depositors’ financial savings.

Riad Salameh is broadly blamed for insurance policies which have led to the collapse of Lebanon’s financial system, however he and his brother have additionally been accused of embezzling cash for private acquire.

Aoun referred Raja Salameh to a decide to analyze the brothers on fees of “money laundering, embezzlement, illicit enrichment and smuggling large amounts of money” in a foreign country.

Aoun had issued an arrest warrant earlier this yr towards Riad Salameh following a grievance by an activist group over monetary misconduct.

A Swiss investigation was additionally launched final yr into the alleged fee by Lebanon’s central financial institution of greater than $330 million in brokerage charges to an organization whose beneficiary is youthful brother Raja.

Salameh, who has held the place of central financial institution governor since 1993, has persistently accused Aoun of being politically-motivated.

Since Lebanon for the primary time defaulted on its overseas debt two years in the past, the nationwide forex has misplaced near 95 p.c of its worth towards the US greenback and poverty ranges have soared to above 80 p.c of the inhabitants.

