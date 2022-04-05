Lebanon judge lifts travel ban on two senior bankers

A Lebanese decide on Tuesday lifted journey bans imposed final month on two senior Lebanese bankers as a part of an ongoing probe into transactions between industrial banks and the central financial institution, the decide instructed Reuters.

Judge Ghada Aoun stated she lifted the journey bans on Blom Bank head Saad Azhari and Bank Audi boss Samir Hanna to facilitate their return to Lebanon from overseas so they might attend hearings as a part of the investigation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aoun had imposed journey bans and asset freezes in mid-March in opposition to the senior administration of 5 banks as a part of the probe into loans given by the central financial institution to industrial banks on the onset of Lebanon’s 2019 monetary meltdown.

The measures affected the heads of Bank of Beirut, SGBL and Bankmed, along with Blom Bank and Bank Audi.

She has not charged any of the events with any crime and has not set a date for any hearings.

A spokesperson for Bank Audi confirmed the journey ban had been lifted however stated that “there was no prevention at any time for Mr Samir Hanna to come back to the country.”

Azhari declined to remark.

Lebanon’s banks affiliation has stated Aoun’s measures in opposition to their establishments have been “illegal” and would additional destabilize the nation’s banking system, already crippled by a monetary meltdown that has seen most depositors locked out of their arduous forex accounts.

Aoun says her strikes are consistent with Lebanese legal guidelines.

Read extra:

Lebanon’s central bank not bankrupt, governor says

Judiciary’s clash with banks threatens Lebanon’s elections

Lebanon’s cenbank chief stays away from corruption hearing: Report