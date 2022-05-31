Lebanon parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker

Lebanon’s new legislature narrowly elected veteran politician Nabih Berri for a seventh time period as speaker of parliament in its first session on Tuesday.

Berri, 84, gained 65 votes within the 128-member parliament, the place the function of speaker is reserved for a Shia Muslim beneath the sectarian political system.

It was the slimmest majority ever gained by Berri, reflecting the make-up of a brand new parliament during which the Lebanese Hezbollah and its allies misplaced the bulk they gained in 2018.

Tuesday’s session was the primary because the new parliament was elected on May 15, within the first vote since Lebanon’s financial collapse and the devastating Beirut port explosion of 2020.

Berri, who leads the Shia Amal Movement, has held the function of speaker since 1992 and is an in depth ally of Hezbollah.

Around a dozen opposition newcomers took their seats for the primary time within the extra fragmented chamber, after an expectedly robust breakthrough by reform-minded candidates right into a system lengthy dominated by the identical sectarian teams.

Opponents of Hezbollah together with the Lebanese Forces – a Christian faction – gained seats.

With parliament break up into a number of camps, none of which have a majority, analysts have warned of the prospect of political paralysis that might additional delay the reforms wanted to pull Lebanon out of financial catastrophe.

Some of the votes solid within the secret poll for speaker carried messages echoing grievances in opposition to a sectarian elite that has steered Lebanon into its worst instability because the 1975-90 civil conflict.

“Justice for the Beirut blast,” learn one.

