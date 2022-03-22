Lebanon plans tender for Indian wheat, minister says

Lebanon is planning a young to import 50,000 tons of wheat from India however the timing is determined by the Lebanese central financial institution opening the mandatory credit score line, the financial system minister informed Reuters, as Beirut seeks options to Ukrainian grain.

Lebanon purchased the majority of its wheat from Ukraine till Russia invaded, and the World Bank has warned it’s one in all plenty of creating international locations that face near-term wheat provide shortages because of this.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Lebanese authorities has requested the central financial institution for a $26 million advance to launch the tender, financial system minister Amin Salam mentioned, including that the tender could be launched in a short time as soon as the credit score line was opened.

“India is the first state to give me a final answer on quantities and tomorrow it will give me answer on the price,” Salam mentioned.

Lebanon was nonetheless ready to listen to from the United States and Kazakhstan on specs and costs, he mentioned.

“We still have a few purchases that are coming in the next week (from Ukraine),” he mentioned, including that 26,000 tons was on its manner. “But after that we are not sure what we can get from Ukraine.”

Read extra: Hezbollah denies sending fighters to Ukraine in support of Russian invasion