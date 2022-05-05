Lebanon probe gets account data on central bank governor’s brother

A Lebanese probe into alleged embezzlement and money-laundering by the central bank governor and his brother acquired new account data on the brother on Thursday, two judicial sources stated, in a improvement that would advance the investigation.

Central Bank chief Riad Salameh is going through judicial probes in Lebanon and at the very least 5 European nations into the alleged embezzlement of at the very least $330 million in public funds by him and his youthful brother, Raja.

Both have denied the accusations.

On Thursday, the central financial institution’s particular investigation fee handed over account data from 9 Lebanese banks on Raja Salameh to Lebanon’s high prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, the 2 judicial sources stated.

The handover of full data would mark important progress within the investigations after months of delay.

Riad Salameh had earlier instructed Reuters that the financial institution’s fee, which he heads, had agreed at hand over the data and that he had stepped again from presiding over the physique so far as it pertains to his case, “so there is no conflict of interest.”

Oueidat had beforehand despatched letters to Lebanese banks asking them to offer the Lebanese judiciary with account data on Raja Salameh.

The banks had refused, citing banking secrecy legal guidelines, and as a substitute supplied data to the central financial institution’s fee.

The transfer got here as a French choose investigating the Salameh brothers for cash laundering and embezzlement visited Beirut on Thursday.

French investigative choose Aude Buresi met Oueidat and different judges, together with prosecutor Jean Tannous, at a Beirut courthouse, within the first such go to by a French choose in Salameh’s case.

Her go to was aimed partly at rising strain on Lebanese authorities to safe account data referring to the Salameh brothers and different individuals of curiosity within the probe, two individuals aware of the matter stated.

Buresi and the Lebanese judges additionally exchanged particulars of their investigations.

The French Embassy declined to remark, saying it was not concerned within the coordination between the 2 judiciaries.

