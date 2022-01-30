Lebanon’s answer to Gulf terms for thawing relations will be studied: Kuwait

Kuwait mentioned on Sunday that Gulf Arab states will research Lebanon’s response to their phrases for thawing relations, which have suffered over Iran-backed Hezbollah’s rising energy in Beirut and the area.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, at a information convention after a gathering of Arab overseas ministers, didn’t give any particulars of Lebanon’s response, a draft of which had sidestepped the problem of disarming Hezbollah.

“We received the response… it will be studied by the relevant authorities in Kuwait and in the Gulf to determine what the next step is with Lebanon,” Sheikh Ahmad mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He thanked Beirut “for interacting” with the calls for, which he mentioned was a optimistic step.

The phrases delivered to Beirut on Jan. 22 embrace setting a timeframe for implementing UN Security Council resolutions, amongst them Resolution 1559 which was adopted in 2004 and requires the disarmament of non-state militias in Lebanon.

The Lebanese draft letter had expressed respect for UN resolutions “to ensure civil peace and national stability” and mentioned that Lebanon “will not be a launchpad for activities that violates Arab countries”.

Lebanon’s overseas minister mentioned on Friday he was not going “to hand over” Hezbollah’s weapons through the assembly in Kuwait and that implementing decision 1559 “will take time”.

Hezbollah helps Iran in its regional wrestle for affect with US-allied Gulf Arab states, which say the group has aided the Iran-aligned Houthi motion within the Yemen struggle.

Hezbollah has a militia extra highly effective than Lebanon’s military and has backed pro-Iran allies within the area, together with in Syria. The group and its allies additionally train main sway over Lebanese state coverage.

The Gulf rift has added to difficulties dealing with Lebanon because it struggles with a monetary disaster. Ties hit new lows final yr when Saudi Arabia and different Gulf states expelled Lebanese ambassadors and recalled their very own.

Read extra:

Lebanon govt says ‘will not be launchpad for activities that violate countries’

Lebanon to respond to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait

President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanon must not be platform for hostility: Kuwaiti FM