Lebanon’s bank association rejects government recovery plan





The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) on Tuesday rejected a monetary restoration roadmap handed final week by the nation’s cupboard, saying it will “place the full losses” of the nation’s financial meltdown on depositors.

The ABL had rejected an earlier draft of the plan, which foresees cancelling “a large part” of the central financial institution’s overseas foreign money obligations to business banks and dissolving non-viable banks by November.

