Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as ‘dictates’

The head of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday described as “dictates” a current Kuwaiti checklist of proposals geared toward repairing Lebanon’s ties with Gulf Arab nations, strained largely over what the say is Hezbollah’s rising affect.

“Lebanon is a sovereign country and should not be sent dictates,” Hassan Nasrallah stated in an interview on Arabic-language Iranian TV channel Al Alam when requested to touch upon the proposals.

A diplomatic supply beforehand advised Reuters that the proposals included a request to step up safety in Lebanon, forestall drug smuggling to the Gulf and maintain May parliamentary elections on time.

Nasrallah added that he nonetheless supported Lebanese-Gulf dialogue.

Lebanon’s ties to the Arab Gulf and notably Saudi Arabia, previously a serious donor to Beirut, hit all-time low final 12 months over what the Saudi international minister stated was Hezbollah’s rising affect within the nation. Relations had deteriorated for years, inflicting knock-on results inside Lebanon.

Top Sunni Muslim political chief and ex-prime minister Saad Hariri, a former shut ally of Saudi Arabia who has since misplaced its backing, introduced his withdrawal from politics final month and stated he wouldn’t subject candidates, upending elections.

Hariri cited Iran’s rising function in Lebanon as one of many causes for his exit.

Nasrallah described Hariri’s choice as “unfortunate,” including: “We were hoping it wouldn’t happen, but it happened.”

Shia Muslim Hezbollah has lengthy been a political opponent of Hariri however has additionally participated in a number of governments he headed underneath Lebanon’s complicated sectarian power-sharing system.

