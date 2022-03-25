Lebanon’s president says Iran ready to supply wheat to Lebanon 

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Friday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assured him after their assembly in Beirut that Iran was able to assist Lebanon in all fields, “most notably in the provision of wheat.”

Lebanon purchased the majority of its wheat from Ukraine till Russia invaded, and the World Bank has warned it’s one among quite a lot of growing nations that face near-term wheat provide shortages consequently.

Lebanon’s economic system minister instructed Reuters this week Lebanon is planning a tender to import 50,000 tons of wheat from India however the timing will depend on the central financial institution opening the required credit score line.

