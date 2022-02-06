LeBron Returns With Triple-Double, Lakers Beat Knicks In OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence because of harm and had a triple-double of 29 factors, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in time beyond regulation Saturday night time.

James missed the video games because of swelling in his left knee, however Lakers coach Frank Vogel mentioned previous to the sport that James needed to be a part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.”

James was 13 of 24 from the sphere in 40 minutes. The Lakers led your entire five-minute time beyond regulation after James drove the size of the ground and dunked after RJ Barrett turned it over.

James posted his fourth triple-double of the season and tied a season excessive in rebounds.

Malik Monk scored 29 factors and Anthony Davis added 28 factors and 17 rebounds for the Lakers, who had dropped 4 of 5 coming in.

Barrett scored a career-high 36 factors, and Julius Randle had 32 factors and 16 rebounds for New York. The Knicks have misplaced eight of their final 10 video games.

Los Angeles trailed 71-56 at halftime earlier than rallying within the third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 31-13. The Lakers had been down 75-61 lower than 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter earlier than happening a 21-6 run over an almost six-minute span to take the lead.

Monk had 10 factors throughout the run, together with a pair of 3-pointers, and Davis scored 4, together with a driving layup with 3:50 remaining to present the Lakers an 82-80 lead. Los Angeles took an 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers prolonged lengthen their result in 108-99 with 2:22 remaining, earlier than the Knicks went on a 13-3 run and compelled time beyond regulation. Barrett fueled the run with seven factors, together with a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining that tied the rating at 111-all. James had an opportunity to win it, however missed a 3-pointer within the last second.

New York got here out firing and led 11-0 within the first 1:42. The Knicks led 42-29 on the finish of the primary quarter after Barrett and Randle mixed to go 10 of 12 from the sphere and rating 29 factors.

The Knicks prolonged their result in 68-47 with 1:57 remaining within the first half on a operating dunk by Randle earlier than the Lakers went on a 9-3 run to get inside 15 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: It was the primary time this season New York has put up 40 or extra factors within the first quarter. It is probably the most factors they scored within the first 12 minutes since that they had 45 towards the Clippers on Jan. 5, 2020. … Randle was referred to as for a technical foul with 28.9 seconds remaining within the third quarter.

Lakers: Davis tied a season excessive with seven offensive rebounds. … The 45 factors within the first quarter had been probably the most allowed within the first quarter in Vogel’s three-seasons. … Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (again tightness) missed the sport because of accidents.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Utah on Monday night time.

Lakers: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night time.

